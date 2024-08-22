Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 679 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

