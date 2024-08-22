Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Catalent worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

CTLT opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

