Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,665,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $238.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

