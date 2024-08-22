Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 74.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chewy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

