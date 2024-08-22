Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chimerix in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile



Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

