China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.61

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.84. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 74,958 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

