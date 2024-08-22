China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $1.95 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.49.
About China Green Agriculture
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.