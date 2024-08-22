Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $208.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.78.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $145.53 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

