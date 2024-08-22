Christopher D. Krygier Buys 1,258 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) COO Christopher D. Krygier bought 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $14,995.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,744.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $292.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

