Christopher J. Annas Buys 2,000 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,444.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meridian Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Meridian had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

