Chuy’s (CHUY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently:

8/19/2024 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Chuy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Chuy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

7/19/2024 – Chuy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/18/2024 – Chuy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $639.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

