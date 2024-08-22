CIBC Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$155.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.29.

RY opened at C$153.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$149.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total transaction of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,243.81. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Insiders sold a total of 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

