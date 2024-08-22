CIBC Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$264.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$245.00 to C$264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$226.95 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$214.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.