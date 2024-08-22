Cibc World Mkts Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to “Hold”

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.24.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.0 %

LB opened at C$26.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.45 and a 52 week high of C$39.37.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9922601 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.