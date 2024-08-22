Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Stock Up 0.4 %

CIEN opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after acquiring an additional 523,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

