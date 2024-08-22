Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Comparison

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97% Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.49 $44.34 million $1.10 9.64 Cipher Mining $158.67 million 7.91 -$25.78 million $0.06 67.50

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25 Cipher Mining 0 1 6 1 3.00

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 83.13%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Runway Growth Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

