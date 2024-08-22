CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

CI&T Price Performance

CI&T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.14.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

