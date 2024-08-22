Citigroup Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $35.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $58,266,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

