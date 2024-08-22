Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

