Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Down 3.7%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.88 ($0.13). Approximately 160,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 382,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.63 million, a PE ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 0.24.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

