CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.34. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 4,273,437 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after buying an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 534,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,074,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

