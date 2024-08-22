ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

