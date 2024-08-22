Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

