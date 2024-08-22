ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday.
Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies
In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bear Market Investing Strategies for Success
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.