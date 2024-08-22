ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %
CLIR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 5,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,992. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLIR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity
In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
