Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.69. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,047,833 shares traded.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

