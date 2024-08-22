Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.69. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,047,833 shares traded.
Clover Health Investments Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
