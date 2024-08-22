CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

CME opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,986,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,067.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

