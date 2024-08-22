CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $75.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.78. 76,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,331,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,160 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 313,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

