Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,655.95 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,755 ($35.80) per share, with a total value of £4,655.95 ($6,049.83).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 170 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.21) per share, with a total value of £4,607 ($5,986.23).

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.11) per share, with a total value of £4,647.44 ($6,038.77).

On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.99), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($793,135.65).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,724 ($35.40) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,890 ($37.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,828.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,731.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,601.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.98) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.98) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,825 ($36.71).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

