Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 266.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.