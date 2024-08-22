Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.85

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.85 and traded as high as C$65.00. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$64.69, with a volume of 46,264 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.4129032 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

