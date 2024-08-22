Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCOI

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,319,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,440 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.