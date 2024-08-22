Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $204.46

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.46, but opened at $209.10. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $199.14, with a volume of 2,946,965 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,020,588.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,049 shares of company stock worth $25,542,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $330,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.