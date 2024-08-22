Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

CL stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

