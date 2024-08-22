Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.54 and traded as high as C$3.10. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 104,818 shares.
Colonial Coal International Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$558.93 million, a P/E ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 65.17 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54.
Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Colonial Coal International Company Profile
Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.
