Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) & Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Head to Head Survey

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 11.53, suggesting that its stock price is 1,053% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Coloured Ties Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Coloured Ties Capital pays out -6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shell pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coloured Ties Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A -65.70% -55.93% Shell 5.97% 14.56% 6.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coloured Ties Capital and Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 2 4 1 2.86

Shell has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $3.02 million ($0.49) -0.41 Shell $302.02 billion 0.75 $19.36 billion $5.42 13.15

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shell beats Coloured Ties Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

