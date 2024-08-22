Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $524.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,421 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

