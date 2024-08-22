Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,011 shares of company stock worth $645,881 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $857.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

