Comparing Auna (NYSE:AUNA) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Auna and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeMD 0 0 6 0 3.00

Auna presently has a consensus price target of $13.65, indicating a potential upside of 82.00%. LifeMD has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 129.56%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Auna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -14.75% N/A -49.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Auna and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auna and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $4.06 billion 0.14 N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $178.28 million 1.24 -$20.60 million ($0.74) -7.16

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Summary

LifeMD beats Auna on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

