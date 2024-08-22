Comparing Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Tourmaline Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25% Tourmaline Bio N/A -19.50% -19.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.95 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.08 Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($6.50) -2.24

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Tourmaline Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tourmaline Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Tourmaline Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Turnstone Biologics and Tourmaline Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 769.37%. Tourmaline Bio has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 324.45%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats Turnstone Biologics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.