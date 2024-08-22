Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 164,514 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $806,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

