Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.93

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 11515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

