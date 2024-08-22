Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Adam Gishen Sells 15,526 Shares

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Adam Gishen sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $27,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR remained flat at $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.