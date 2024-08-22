CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $12.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CMPO opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $922.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618 over the last three months. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

