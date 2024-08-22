Connor Kevin J. O Sells 25,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380,078 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,887.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

