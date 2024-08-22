Connor Kevin J. O Sells 25,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,438,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380,078 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,887.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
