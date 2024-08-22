Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 18%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) traded up 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.49 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.08). 68,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 121,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -649.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.15.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

