CONSOL Energy Inc. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $95.51 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

