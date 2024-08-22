Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.21

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Contact Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

Contact Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60.

Get Contact Energy alerts:

Contact Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Contact Energy Limited generates and sells electricity and natural gas in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment sells electricity to the wholesale electricity market, and commercial and industrial customers. The Retail segment delivers electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services to mass market customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.