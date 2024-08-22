Contrasting Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) & Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Antelope Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $226.96 million 12.72 -$24.72 million ($0.02) -76.00 Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.02 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and Antelope Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Globalstar has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -19.14% -11.66% -4.73% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antelope Enterprise beats Globalstar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules comprising the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access its network; engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses; undertakes installation of gateways and antennas; and hardware and software products design and development services. The company distributes its products through retailers and sales force, as well as www.findmespot.com e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, animal tracking, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, leisure, emergency services, agriculture, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.