Contrasting Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 27.55% 22.05% 1.17% Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco Itau Chile Spon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 1 2 1 1 2.40 Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $37.15 billion 1.64 $8.68 billion $1.47 7.12 Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance. It provides insurance and asset management business, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking, pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, and brokerage. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

